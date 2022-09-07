OGRA and OMCs discuss deregulation of POL products

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday conducted a meeting with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on the planned deregulation of petroleum (POL) products following the government’s decision to deregulate the oil sector.

The meeting was presided by Chairman OGRA Masroor Khan, while member gas, member oil, member finance, senior executives of OGRA, Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), chief executive officers of OMCs, members of the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) and other industry players were in attendance.

According to a statement released by the authority, OMCs presented their point of view in the meeting and their suggestions were discussed in detail.

The statement added that OGRA will also hold a meeting with refineries and other stakeholders in the second phase in order to obtain their point of view to develop a roadmap to develop final TORs for deregulation.

It is relevant to note that the prices of petroleum products like petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) are currently regulated while the price of furnace oil is deregulated. However, the government had earlier decided to give a free hand to the oil industry for setting petroleum product prices and asked OGRA to thrash out terms of references (ToRs) for the deregulation of the oil sector in order to promote competition and efficiency.

It is likely that the prices of POL products will be deregulated from November 1, 2022.

It is pertinent to mention that oil caters to 31 per cent of the country’s energy requirements. State-owned Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has been importing 50pc of the petroleum products whereas the other half is produced by local oil refineries. If the proposed deregulation of petroleum products goes ahead, PSO and local oil refineries will compete against each other.

It is also pertinent to mention that no refinery has been set up in Pakistan for over a decade. Similarly, upgradation of the existing refineries in accordance with latest technology has so far been not fully achieved.