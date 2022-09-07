Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

RDA inflows reach $5bn mark in 24 months

The number of accounts also increased from 441,344 in July to 456,732 in August 2022

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) rose to $4.981 billion by the end of August 2022 as compared to $4.794 billion till end of July, according to a latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The data showed that the inflows of remittances during the month of August were recorded at $187 million as compared to $188 million in July and $250 million in June, 2022.

Roshan Digital Account (RDA) was launched by State Bank of Pakistan in collaboration with commercial banks operating in the country.

These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment and investment activities in Pakistan.

As per data, expatriate Pakistanis from 175 countries had deposited the funds to 456,732 accounts opened through RDA.

The number of accounts has also been increased from 441,344 in July to 456,732 in August 2022, which means some 15,388 new accounts were opened in August.

The scheme that started in September 2020 received lukewarm response from the overseas Pakistanis who deposited only $7 million in the opening month, however with the passage of time the interest kept on increasing as the inflow reached to $40 million in October 2020 and $110 million in the subsequent month.

The State Bank of Pakistan Spokesperson said on his official twitter handle “Today marks yet another historic day in Roshan Digital Account as the total deposits have crossed $5 billion. We thank our Overseas Pakistanis for their continuous trust in making SBP’s Roshan Digital Account a huge success.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleInflation rate to come down from next month: Miftah
Next articleHis Highness Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, chairman of Bank Alfalah, pledges $10m in donations for flood relief efforts in Pakistan
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Inflation rate to come down from next month: Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail Wednesday hinted at slow down in the inflation rate from next month. “The nation would have...
Read more
HEADLINES

MG Motors faces delay in spare parts supply 

LAHORE: MG Motors has issued a statement to its customers stating that it is currently experiencing a spare parts shortage issue on account of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Suzuki prepones car plant shutdown, announces upcoming shutdowns

LAHORE: Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) on Tuesday notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that it will shut down its car plant till September...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA mulls over Rs3.39 per unit hike in tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday mulled over a Rs3.39 per unit increase in the electricity tariff for the next...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Dollar crushes yen as aggressive Fed bets ramp up

WASHINGTON: The dollar hit a 24-year high against the yen on Wednesday after US economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will...

Profit Weekly Roundup: Devastating floods. Who’s to blame?

Pakistan’s SnappRetail raises $2.5m to digitise retailers, as it plans countrywide expansion

MG Motors faces delay in spare parts supply 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.