Did eight banks really take the SBP and the government for a ride?

We don’t know if the air conditioning was working at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in late September, but the bank treasurers that were filtering in and out of the central bank’s offices during this time all came out sweating.

Eight major banks went through a dimly-lit interrogation at the hands of the SBP after being issued show-cause notices for allegedly manipulating the foreign exchange markets. As the treasury homeboys shuffled into the SBP to offer their explanations to the regulator they were given a dressing down that all but sent them to bed without dessert.