Did eight banks really take the SBP and the government for a ride?

We don’t know if the air conditioning was working at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in late September, but the bank treasurers that were filtering in and out of the central bank’s offices during this time all came out sweating.
Eight major banks went through a dimly-lit interrogation at the hands of the SBP after being issued show-cause notices for allegedly manipulating the foreign exchange markets. As the treasury homeboys shuffled into the SBP to offer their explanations to the regulator they were given a dressing down that all but sent them to bed without dessert.
“About eight banks have been summoned so far,” whispers an informed source at the SBP on condition of anonymity. “Treasurers and their teams were getting earfuls from the Supervision Group Directors,” he adds softly. This chewing out allegedly went on for 45 long and very painful minutes. The SBP, it turns out, was being taken for a ride. It is these just these banks, he illustrates holding up eight fingers, that have been called in. “Banks had charged excessive premiums where the spread had become significantly higher than normal.”