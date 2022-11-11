Shell, Careem and Muawin collaborate for fuel management solutions and to promote road safety

KARACHI: Nov 11, 2022 – Shell Pakistan Limited collaborates with Careem and Muawin, to provide a dynamic fuel management solution for Careem Captains along with driving awareness on road safety standards.

By utilizing a personalized Shell Fleet Card financed by Muawin, Careem Captains can avail fuel on credit on numerous Shell retail sites across the country, thereby completing more rides and growing their income. This initiative also includes an educational-safety programme for Careem Captains, to build awareness about road safety and traffic hazards in Pakistan.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director of Shell Pakistan, Mr Waqar Siddiqui, stated that: “Shell understands the evolving needs of diverse consumer-segments. We have a vision for fueling Pakistan’s mobility landscape, to drive sustainable socio-economic growth in the country. Such resourceful collaborations with innovative enterprises like Careem & Muawin will empower frontline service-providers, and promote road-safety in Pakistan, as we remain committed to adding value to the community at large.”

Commenting on the partnership, the Country Head of Careem Pakistan, Mr. Feroz Jaleel, stated: “Captains are at the heart of what we do and an integral part of our operations and the Careem family. This partnership with Shell and Muawin will undoubtedly help Captains in managing their fuel expenses ultimately providing a better experience to customers. Additionally, the work for safety never stops at Careem, hence the educational-safety programme for our Captains will be a great step to further empower our Captains in their everyday rides. We will continue to come up with more such initiatives to assist our Captains in simplifying and improving their lives”

Speaking at the ceremony, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Muawin, Hashim Ali, remarked, “Careem and their Captains are doing wonders in a country where public transport options are unable to cater to rising mobility demands. Muawin’s mission is to ensure that our Dost (MSMEs), including Ride-Hailing workers, are able to sustain and grow their livelihood. By partnering with Shell and Careem, we are truly ecstatic to expand the impact of our fuel-financing product and ensure easy access to credit for millions of Pakistani’s.”