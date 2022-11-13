Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

Investors, including HBL, participate in Finja’s series A2 funding round

By press release

Finja, Pakistan’s largest dual-licensed SME digital lending platform, announced fresh capital injection as part of its $10 million Series A2 financing round, with participation from notable investors including Sturgeon Capital and HBL. This investment round is multi-dimensional and includes equity, debt, and off-balance sheet capital. This is HBL’s second investment in Finja after its initial participation in the company’s Series A1 round.

With this injection, Finja has the capacity to finance more than $50 million over the next 12 months to catalyze the potential of Pakistan’s SME sector. This has set the stage to further scale Finja’s existing digital co-lending program to support its overall vision of empowering Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and their supply chains with digital credit.

This financing is a significant step towards more fully utilizing Finja’s credit engine, which continues to prove its scalability and accuracy, cementing Finja as the sustainable choice for SMEs throughout Pakistan.

Qasif Shahid, Co-Founder Finja remarked, “The future of the financial services industry lies in collaboration between fintechs and banks. Moving away from vertical silos to open banking systems and embedded finance. This puts Finja in a winning position as it ramps up our capability to offer small and micro businesses digital products.” He further added, “With this new injection and our laser focus on optimizing our organization, we will now be turbo charging digital lending to SMEs through our association with HBL”

Finja today has emerged as one of the leading digital lending platforms in the country clocking a total lending throughput of PKR 7 Billion at the back of extending approximately 150,000 loans to 35,000 Karyana stores in 30+ cities. Finja also works closely with FMCG distributors and helps them to buy supplies upstream on credit and also provides purpose built working capital lending lines to SMEs scored through Finja’s proprietary AI/ML algorithms.

Kamran Zuberi, CEO Finja Lending Services, remarked that Finja is the first financial services entity to package capital in small amounts of PKR 50,000 and for periods of 7, 14 and 30 days to Karyana stores for availing credit to buy supplies and improve their sales. “We score these retailers from data that we get from our partnerships with multiple FMCG principles, hundreds of distributors and new-age market aggregators that operate mobile apps for small retailers to order supplies from.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRemittances fall by 15.7pc in October on YoY basis, reveals State Bank Data
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

Shell, Careem and Muawin collaborate for fuel management solutions and to promote road safety

KARACHI: Nov 11, 2022 - Shell Pakistan Limited collaborates with Careem and Muawin, to provide a dynamic fuel management solution for Careem Captains along...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Foodpanda, Wasl Investment Finance sign MoU to offer affordable motorcycle financing to delivery riders

To help address the needs of its delivery riders, country’s leading online delivery service foodpanda has teamed up with Wasl Investment Finance Ltd, a...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL hosts Roshan Digital Account event in London, UK

London, United Kingdom – 2nd November 2022: HBL in collaboration with Pakistan High Commission London hosted the Roshan Digital Account event for the Pakistani...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

500 Global and JS Group Partner to Support Startups in Pakistan

KARACHI, PAKISTAN – November 1, 2022 – 500 Global, one of the most active venture capital firms in the world, has partnered with JS...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Ishaq Dar discusses business prospects with Etisalat and other Abu Dhabi...

Islamabad: According to the Ministry of Finance, a delegation of the UAE based multinational company Etisalat called on Federal Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday...

Cabinet approves release of Rs59bn for development schemes of ruling parliamentarians

Did the world of cricket miss out on its biggest ever televised event?

A hitchhiker’s guide to shareholder activism

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.