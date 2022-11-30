Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Toyota increases price of Corolla Altis 1.8

The Rs 370,000 increase makes the Altis 1.8 the ninth Toyota car to see a price increase in November

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: Toyota Indus Motors has announced a price increase of Rs 370,000 for its Corolla Altis 1.8. The 7% increase in price is a jump from Rs 5,269,000 to Rs 5,639,000.

All orders as of November 28 with full payment paid on or before December 20, 2022 will be invoiced according to the previous price. The increase in the Altis 1.8’s price makes it the ninth vehicle in Toyota’s portfolio to see a price increase in the month of November alone. 

The three variants of Corolla namely Altis X 1.6 M/T, Grande 1.8 CVT (Beige) and Grande 1.8 CVT (Black) have not experienced price hike yet. 

The reason behind this price hike is likely the same as before: Toyota’s soaring loss of Rs 3.3 billion in Q1FY23. The company saw its sales revenue collapse by 76% from Rs 5.42 billion in Q1FY22 to Rs 1.29 billion in Q1FY23. Had it not been for its Rs 5.16 billion from its other income, Toyota would have ended the quarter with a complete loss altogether. Perhaps that’s why Toyota continues its current strategy of introducing price hikes piecemeal rather than blanket increases across its portfolio. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePetroleum shortage suspected as SBP allegedly closes LCs
Next articleSmog engulfs Lahore amid complete silence from corridors of power  
Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

NA committee over GMO oilseed import ends in war of words

ISLAMABAD: In a conflict that is increasingly becoming ugly, after the minister of food security exchanged harsh words with oilseed importers in a session...
Read more
HEADLINES

Smog engulfs Lahore amid complete silence from corridors of power  

Lahore once again capped the ranking of the most polluted cities in the world with a peak Air Quality Index (AQI) of 668 in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Petroleum shortage suspected as SBP allegedly closes LCs

In the latest example of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) operating through verbal communication instead of through official lines, the bank has informed...
Read more
HEADLINES

Oilseeds vessels remain stuck at port as confusion prevails between ministries.

ISLAMABAD: At least six vessels containing valuable oilseeds important for Pakistan’s food security continue to be stuck at Port Qasim because of ambiguity and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Oilseeds vessels remain stuck at port as confusion prevails between ministries.

ISLAMABAD: At least six vessels containing valuable oilseeds important for Pakistan’s food security continue to be stuck at Port Qasim because of ambiguity and...

IESCO management accused of trying to hush-up corruption inquiry 

Bloody Monday: Pakistani Capital markets in disarray after unexpected rate hike

General Bajwa — the business broker 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.