HBL offers the industry’s first digital car financing facility

By Sponsored Content

KARACHI: HBL has launched Pakistan’s first-of-its-kind offering in the banking industry. HBL clients can now finance a new car through the HBL Mobile App channel without visiting the branch.

Through this facility, HBL’s pre-selected conventional and Islamic banking clients can now digitally apply for car finance via HBL mobile app, a paperless process through which the facility is approved instantly. Clients can also check and track real-time application status through the HBL Mobile App till the disbursement of the facility.

The initiative offers ease and convenience to clients through digitalization in line with the vision of the Bank of becoming a “Technology Company with a Banking License”

Commenting on the initiative, Aamir Kureshi, Head Consumer, Agriculture and SME Banking – HBL, said “HBL is proud to launch a totally digitalized HBL Car Financing facility under Conventional & Islamic Banking via HBL Mobile app. This follows our earlier successes of instant paperless loan approval of Credit Card & personal loans.”

Previous articlePakistan allegedly restricting foreign airlines from converting currency in order to keep the Rupee afloat 
Sponsored Content
This article was created under a paid partnership. For queries related to paid partnerships, email at: [email protected]

