Finance Ministry notifies appointment of three SECP commissioners

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has notified the appointment of three commissioners of the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for a period of three years.

According to a notification in this regard, Akif Saeed, Mujtaba Lodhi and Abdur Rehman Warriach have been appointed as commissioners SECP for a period of three years with immediate effect.

Akif Saeed joined SECP in 2004 and has served as head of various divisions until being appointed as commissioner from December 2014 to December 2017.

Meanwhile, Warraich is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Financial Risk Manager (FRM). Currently serving as Director General (Debt) at the Ministry of Finance, Warraich has vast experience in the fields of debt management, risk management and corporate compliances. He has also served as an advisor and debt management specialist with the government of Punjab where he led a reforms programme executed with the technical assistance from Department for International Development (DFID) of UK.

In addition, Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi has been serving as member of Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and has expertise in the fields of regulatory, compliance, finance, restructuring and technology.

As per the details, Akif Saeed has a history of working with the incumbent government, having worked as SECP commissioner during the former government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Abdul Rehman has worked as Director General (Debt) during the PML-N’s previous government.

As per sources, the federal government shall appoint one of the commissioners to be the chairman of the commission with chances of Akif Saeed filling the vacancy due to his closeness with former chairman SECP Zafar Hejazi.

With the latest appointments, the SECP’s commission has been completed.Earlier, Chairman SECP Amir Khan and Sadia Khan were working as commissioners in the department.