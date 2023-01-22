Pakistan is struggling to breathe!

Karachi took the number one spot followed by Lahore on the morning of the 18th according to IQAir that measures air quality. It must be noted though that these rankings are constantly changing and vary based upon different factors.

The two cities from Pakistan took the top two spots in the category of the worst air quality globally, that is the amount of pollution or particulate matter in the air you breathe.

The fact that air quality in Pakistan is poor is not a huge secret; when huge levels of pollution are coupled with zero regulation it becomes a recipe for disaster. As of January 19, 2023, Lahore ranks number six and Karachi ranks at number 10 on the “air quality and pollution city ranking,” of IQAir.