Pakistan is struggling to breathe!

Pakistanis have another reason to worry, and it isn’t the economy. Air quality has been deteriorating over the past years and on the morning of January 18, 2023, Lahore and Karachi took the top two spots of having the worst air quality in the world

Asad Ullah Kamran
Posted by: Asad Ullah Kamran

Karachi took the number one spot followed by Lahore on the morning of the 18th according to IQAir that measures air quality. It must be noted though that these rankings are constantly changing and vary based upon different factors. 

The two cities from Pakistan took the top two spots in the category of the worst air quality globally, that is the amount of pollution or particulate matter in the air you breathe. 

The fact that air quality in Pakistan is poor is not a huge secret; when huge levels of pollution are coupled with zero regulation it becomes a recipe for disaster. As of January 19, 2023, Lahore ranks number six and Karachi ranks at number 10 on the “air quality and pollution city ranking,” of IQAir. 

All of us encounter thick clouds of smoke and piles of garbage around our cities. We’ve grown up with it, but it is absolutely hazardous to one’s health especially over long periods of time.

 

Asad Ullah Kamran
Asad Ullah Kamran
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

Profit by Pakistan Today
