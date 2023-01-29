The paradox of Pakistan’s bureaucracy

On January 11, 2023, a headline made it to the major news publications of Pakistan: Funds meant for low-income students ended up being used to purchase memberships for the elite Islamabad Club.

Two executive members of the National Endowment Scholarship for Talent (NEST) are dismissed for splurging at least Rs 25 million on the club’s membership. NEST is an autonomous programme for eligible and deserving students, headed by the Additional Secretary of the ministry of education.

According to a report by Dawn, in November 2021 the board of directors of NEST approved corporate membership in the club for the whole organisation and nominated the names of four top bureaucrats. The list included Athar Hussain Zaidi, Faysal Qasim, Qamar Safdar and Quratulain Talha; with monthly subscription charges to be paid by NEST.

Months later, the CFO forwarded this request to the then CEO Mohiyuddin Wani and the approval was granted accordingly. Mr Wani was later posted to Gilgit-Baltistan as the chief secretary. However, Wani’s successor Asim Iqbal, released the amount to Islamabad Club before being posted to Cabinet Division as Additional Secretary.

This incident did not occur in isolation. Time and again, senior bureaucrats land themselves in hot waters for similar reasons. Last year in May 2022, Irrigation Secretary Sohail Qureshi and former chief secretary Mumtaz Shah were charged for contempt of court related to non-payment of dues to private companies in a contract with the irrigation department.

Similarly, in November 2022, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) opened an embezzlement case of Rs 2 billion in the M-6 project against Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naushahro Feroze, Tashfeen Alam. However, Alam had flown out of Pakistan just a couple days earlier.