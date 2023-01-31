OGRA notifies Rs60/KG hike in LPG price for February

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has jacked up the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs 60 per kg for the month of February 2023, and issued a notification in this regard.

According to the OGRA notification, LPG price has been fixed at Rs 264/kg after witnessing a hike of Rs 60/kg while the price of domestic cylinder has been increased by Rs 703 and commercial cylinder by Rs 2706 for the ongoing month of February 2023.

Following the issuance of the OGRA notification, LPG for February 2023 will be available at Rs 264/kg, domestic cylinder will be available at Rs 3115 and commercial cylinder at Rs 11984 in the open market of the country.

After approving a massive hike in the per litre price of petrol and diesel, the government has succumbed to the pressure of LPG mafia by jacking up the LPG price significantly, said sources.

The LPG mafia without waiting for OGRA’s notification on the new price of LPG has already started selling it at exorbitant prices and minting money from the consumers of LPG, they added.

On January 29, the government approved a gigantic hike in the prices of all petroleum products with immediate effect. The price of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs 35 per litre, the price of Kerosene oil and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) by Rs 18/litre. These will be applicable till February 15, 2023 across the country. At present, petrol is available at Rs 249.80/litre, HSD at Rs 262.80/litre, Kerosene oil at Rs 189.83/litre and LDO at Rs 187/litre in the open market.

Chairman LPG Association Irfan Khokhar said that the latest hike in the LPG price is a big blow to the inflation-hit masses that are already bearing the brunt of skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, significant increase in transportation charges and the sky-high prices of the petroleum products as well in the country. He said that the government should take solid measures to reduce the miseries of the common man by improving the economic conditions of the country. Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of relief, saying the government in order to provide some respite to the public should immediately allow the LPG plant of Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) to start production. This has been closed for the last 31 months and has so far caused a loss of approximately Rs 157 billion to the national economy. He said around 5000 metric tonnes of LPG is being consumed on a daily basis in the country while the daily consumption of the LPG is around 2000 metric tonnes and the LPG plant of JJVL alone can produce 550-570 metric tonnes of LPG on a daily basis. Owing to widening gap in the demand and supply of local LPG, around 60% of the total needs of LPG is being fulfilled through imported LPG, explained Khokhar.

Historic LPG prices are unbearable for all those who live in remote hilly areas and use the LPG as a fuel for lightening, heating or cooking purposes in case of absence of other fuels, he added.