Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

State Bank’s forex reserves move up by $276m to $3.19b

The SBP records an increase in the reserves for the first time in three weeks.

By Profit Report

ISLAMABAD: According to the State Bank of Pakistan’s weekly data, Pakistan’s foreign reserves have gone up by $276 million, to $3.19 billion as per the week ending on the 10th of February. As of the 10th, Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $8.7 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.51 billion.

The SBP’s liquid reserves reached a critically low level of $2.92 billion on the 3rd February. Even before that the reserves have been on a constant decline for the last 6 months with slight recoveries here and there. The last  week yielded better news in terms of Pakistan’s reserves position however, experts suggest that Pakistan is nowhere near, out of trouble.

The import cover of the country is still less than a month as the government is making haste in getting the IMF agreement signed. The IMF mission left for Washington on the 10th of February, after completing their 9th review. No news of the Staff Level Agreement being signed has surfaced yet. However, Finance minister, Ishaq Dar notified the receiving of the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies by the IMF. The memorandum contains a detail of the prior actions that Pakistan has to take before the SLA is signed. It was in line with these actions that the government imposed taxes worth Rs 170 Billion on Tuesday and hiked the prices of fuels.

The IMF deal is now deemed crucial for Pakistan’s falling reserves. It is expected that the country will receive more bilateral aid, once it receives the stamp of approval from the IMF through the fund’s Staff Level Agreement.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pakistan’s total debt liabilities surge to Rs63.868tr 
Profit Report
Profit Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Not by Profit

Pakistan: The IMF’s most compliant customer

Writing for News International author Murtaza Syed explains that Pakistan has been to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) an astounding 23 times in the...

Debt in focus as G20 finance chiefs meet in India

China solar power capacity could post record growth in 2023

Air India has options to buy 370 more jets after mammoth order

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.