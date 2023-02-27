Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

BOI set to launch ‘Invest Pakistan’ initiative

Project promises to make institution more lean, effective, and efficient

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment (BOI) will launch the ‘Invest Pakistan’ initiative to attract foreign investment in the country, after it’s approved in the Cabinet meeting next week.

According to sources in the BOI, the initiative will be a flagship project of the BOI that specialises in investment realisation, sustainability and bringing the government together for resolve binding constraints in the investment decision.

BOI will register a new public-private partnership company named ‘Invest Pakistan’  in the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). The company will operate as a joint venture between the government and private sector partners, and will bring together the expertise and resources of both parties to promote investment in the country.

The company will be mandated to work as an investment promotion agency, with the primary objective of creating a more business-friendly environment in the country to encouraging foreign investment.

According to the concept note, Invest Pakistan has the potential to transform Pakistan’s investment landscape. Pakistan has an attractive market size and a growing young middle-class but despite this investment rates continue to remain low as net foreign direct investment for a few years has been either negative or neutral at best. The attractiveness of investment is not going to come by itself or through the promotion of investable assets, attractiveness will have to be created, the note adds.

The low level of FDI and looming macroeconomic crisis both require immediate and medium to long-term fixes.

In the case of Pakistan, while market size and infrastructure are positive factors, political instability, inadequate economic governance, regulatory burden, and accountability have been the sub-optimal factors lowering profitability on investments. Work on these areas is needed to build investors’ interest.

Sources further added that the primary determinant of investment is the risk-adjusted rate of return, “Investors who are convinced of the net returns will invest regardless of all other systematic risks and factors”.

Investment realisation will only happen once the returns are assured with consistency, at least for the medium term.

The initiative is about augmenting the capacity and functions that are either inadequate or non-existent at BOI in the current structure. As these new functions gain strength and show results, they will help reform the overall organisation to a more goal and outcome-oriented one. 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Robotaxis, cheap EVs, and a new master plan for the future
Next article
Yousuf Dewan Companies’ automotive wing continues to haemorrhage money
Shahzad Paracha
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Nestlé Pakistan earns record Rs15b profit, highest in history

ISLAMABAD: Consumer goods giant, Nestlé Pakistan Limited (Nestlé), earned a record profit of over Rs 15 billion in 2022. The company made the disclosure...

Solid waste poses both a challenge and an opportunity

Proficiency in local mother tongue can benefit local businesses and industry

Air India to fund $70bn plane order with cash, equity amid overseas push

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.