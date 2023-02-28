Ban announced on manufacturing and sale of traditional fans

ISLAMABAD: The government is going to ban manufacturing and marketing of traditional fans and bulbs from July 1, 2023, Profit learnt on Tuesday.

The announcement comes around just when the government’s energy efficiency plan through replacement of existing electric items has reportedly been finalised. According to the details, no company in the country will be allowed to manufacture or market the existing traditional fans across the country after June this year as they have been asked to manufacture highly energy efficient fans from July 1.

As per sources, there are approximately 41 million fans installed in houses and other buildings across the country. The ministry of energy will collaborate with power companies (DISCOs) to ensure installation of at least one new highly energy efficient fan in the premise of every consumer under an installment plan of its cost.

As per the approved plan, the price of a new fan may cost more than Rs 12,000 to consumers. However, the price will be adjusted in monthly electricity bills in installments.

According to an official source, fan manufacturing firms have been asked to prepare for producing new fans for which standards have been approved by Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

Another department of the ministry, National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) has also reportedly finalised and is going to notify the Minimum Energy Performance Standard (MEPS) for manufacturing of only those fans having power factor of less than 80 watts. Meanwhile, PSQCA has also prepared SRO to have legal binding on the manufacturers of fans to produce such fans for implementation of energy efficiency and conservation measures.

Star rated energy efficient fans have been included in the authority’s mandatory list. As per the MEPS of electric fan, star rating 1 fan will consume less than 80 watts. Similarly, star rating-5 fans will consume up to 45-50 watts with the inclusion of an AC inverter.

Earlier in a meeting held on Monday, the government had also decided to relax regulatory duty on silicon shields needed to import and use in the fans and other electric items for efficiency purposes. Both importers and vendors would be facilitated in this regard.

Ban on manufacturing of traditional bulbs

The plan also includes the ban on energy inefficient bulbs and the tube lights would also be stopped manufacturing and marketing from July 1, 2023. Only energy efficient bulbs of approved standard would be allowed in the market.

The decision, as per the official sources, has been made after consultations with the fan manufacturers association. As per the directions of Khawaja Asif, chairman of the committee on fluorescent bulb and fans, manufacturers have been asked to ensure the upgradation of their plants in accordance with MEPS, so that only high quality energy efficient bulbs and star rated electric fans are manufactured.

Replacement or alteration of existing geysers

The MEPS also includes a plan for ensuring efficiency in the usage of every depleting natural gas of the country. In this regard, the government has also planned to replace or alter the existing millions of geysers across the country. However, since winter has almost passed, the plan will be implemented before next winter.

According to documents, PSQCA in consultation with NEECA has revised the MEPS of geysers, wherein, conical baffles have been declared mandatory. For this purpose the revised standard for the geysers has already been notified and being implemented with effect from December 1, 2023. Out of the total 13 manufacturers of geysers, 12 manufacturers are complying with the revised standard.

The manufacturers have also been asked to produce timer devices and ensure digital tools in new geysers. The ministry of petroleum in collaboration with Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) SNGPL and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) would ensure the installation of conical baffles and other tools in the millions of existing geysers across the country.