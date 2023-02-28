OGRA notifies Rs12/Kg hike in LPG price

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs 12 per kg for the month of March 2023, and issued a notification in this regard.

The OGRA notification also includes the hike in domestic cylinder which has been increased by Rs 136 and commercial cylinder which has been jacked up by Rs 525 for the coming month.

Following the issuance of this notification, effective from March 1, LPG will be available at Rs 278/KG, domestic cylinder will be available at Rs 3,278 and commercial cylinder at Rs 12,611, in the open market of the country.

Chairman LPG Association Irfan Khokhar said that this is unbearable, adding that instead of giving relief, the government has resorted to raise prices further. He asked whether LPG could be made cheaper if incentives similar to Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) are provided. He also asked for the removal of all taxes imposed on LPG.

Poor quality LPG cylinders are being manufactured in Gujranwala and currently around 400 factories are manufacturing such poor-quality LPG cylinders, explained Khokhar.

The government should close all such factories, he advised and introduce strict legislation in this regard.