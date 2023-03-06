IESCO seeks Power Division’s advice over administration matters

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) is caught in a bind and asked the power division for advice regarding the regularisation of its employees on Monday in light of recommendations of the Special Committee on Affected Employees.



IESCO’s Director General (HR), in a letter dated March 6, 2023, to the Power Division’s Senior Joint Secretary (Admin), has asked whether it may proceed for regularisation of its employees (those on contract and/or daily-wage basis) in light of directions set forth by the special committee.



The committee under the chairmanship of Qadir Khan Mandokhel, MNA, had earlier directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IESCO to reinstate the services of the 87 employees who were terminated with all benefits and that their services should be regularised from the date of termination. Another recommendation included that the services of 587 contract employees and 170 daily wagers should be regularised against permanent posts.

No further recruitment should be made until the implementation of recommendations of this committee, it added.



However, instead of reinstating the terminated employees as per the directions of Mandokhel, IESCO has intimated to the power division that this matter will be presented before the board of directors (BoD) for its deliberations and considerations.



Furthermore, CEO IESCO, in an office order dated March 6, 2023 has ordered all formations to ensure compliance of the power division Memo No.5(1) 2022-B&F dated February 25, 2023, and to observe austerity measures; a 15% cut in current expenditure on an annualised basis.



According to IESCO’s office order, the CEO ordered this 15% cut on fuel quota for each IESCO vehicle, a 15% cut on maintenance of vehicle, purchase of only locally made/brand tyres & batteries for vehicles and a ban on both purchase and installation of Alloy RIMs.