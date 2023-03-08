In meeting with businessmen, COAS throws weight behind beleaguered Dar

ISLAMABAD: The chief of the military met with a group of business leaders late on Monday to discuss the nation’s economic woes, and assured them Pakistan had overcome the possibility of default and would prevail as a nation, in an apparent show of support to the embattled government combating record-breaking inflation.

Although there is no statement from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on the meeting, also attended by Ishaq Dar, reports citing sources said that Gen. Syed Asim Munir was optimistic and confident throughout the discussion.

He even asked the businessmen, who belonged to Lahore and Karachi, to remain steadfast and assured them that the economic difficulties would be overcome.

Interestingly, the army chief repeatedly referred to Islamic teachings to inspire hope and confidence, according to The News.

The meeting, which Journalist Kamran Khan said lasted for over three hours, is being perceived as a display of solidarity for the blue-eyed financial wizard of the Shehbaz Sharif administration, who is facing intense criticism from both internal and external sources for the deterioration of the economy and the declining foreign exchange reserves.

Reportedly, the businessmen had requested the meeting, and Dar was invited by Gen. Munir. The meeting was deemed a success, and the businessmen were informed that all prior conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had been met, and a deal was expected to be completed within days.

The IMF had requested that agreements with friendly countries for the provision of dollars to boost the country’s foreign exchange reserves be documented.

The businessmen were told that commitments had been secured from friendly countries for investments in agriculture, mining, and information technology, with the expectation of advanced equity from these countries. It was reported that the civil and military leadership worked together to secure these commitments.

During the meeting, the businessmen asked Gen. Munir why politicians were not being brought together to address the country’s serious challenges. They conveyed that the nation expected the military to prevent further polarisation and chaos.

Gen. Munir said the military was playing its role and trying to develop unanimity.

This is not the first time a COAS has held meetings with the country’s business leaders either. In his six years as COAS, General Bajwa held several such meetings including industry titans Mian Mansha, Hussain Dawood, Mohammad Ali Tabba, Gohar Ejaz, Aqel Karim Dhedi, Zubair Tufail, Siraj Qasim Teli, Saqib Shirazi. Later Bajwa himself said in his retirement speech that the Pakistan Army has been involved in political decision-making for a while until it took a conscious decision in February 2022 to step away.