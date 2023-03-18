Another electricity price hike by K-Electric

Customers of K-Electric (KE) are likely to face another power tariff hike by Rs 1.66 per unit on account of Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA) for the month of February 2023.

KE has filed a request with National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for monthly FCA for the month of February 2023 under Multi Year Tariff (MYT) 2017-2023. The hearing is scheduled to be held on 30th March 2023 in this regard.

According to sources, if the NEPRA approves Rs 1.66 increase in power tariff under the head monthly FCA then Karachiites will generate an additional revenue to the tune of Rs 1.86 billion.

NEPRA through a public hearing notice has invited all the affected parties to raise any objections as permissible under the law.

It is pertinent to mention that MYT determination prescribes mechanisms for adjustment in the MYT on a monthly and quarterly basis.