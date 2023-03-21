Sign inSubscribe
Economy

Not consulted on plan to raise fuel prices to finance subsidy: IMF

Fund seeking more information on regarding scheme’s details and will viability discuss with Pakistani authorities

By Monitoring Desk

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated that the Pakistani government did not consult the organisation regarding its plan to provide petrol subsidies for low-income groups, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

IMF’s resident representative for Pakistan Esther Perez, who spoke with the international publication, indicated that the lender was not informed about the government’s strategy to increase fuel prices for wealthy individuals to finance a subsidy for low-income people.

Perez stated that IMF staff members are seeking more information on the scheme’s operation, cost, targeting, protection against fraud and abuse, and offsetting measures, and will discuss these elements with the authorities.

On the previous day, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik stated that the federal government had decided to provide relief in petrol prices to motorcyclists and owners of vehicles up to 800cc by up to Rs100 to mitigate the effects of high petrol prices on inflation-affected people.

Malik stated that the decision to provide fuel at reduced prices would be implemented within six weeks and that the government would make petrol more affordable for the poor.

The IMF has stated that Pakistan has made significant progress in meeting the policy commitments needed to unlock billions of dollars in loans, but a few remaining points must be addressed before a staff-level agreement can be reached.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had previously stated that the global lender wished to see countries fulfil the pledges they have made to assist Pakistan in bolstering its finances before approving the bailout package.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Default watch: Is the government giving up?
Next article
FDI inflows rise in February but fall by 40% over eight months
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Top News Updates

UBS mulls sweeteners to keep Credit Suisse wealth bankers

LONDON: UBS Group AG told Credit Suisse wealth bankers it’s weighing financial sweeteners for them to stay as it seeks to reassure key staff...

Why the govt’s petrol cross-subsidisation scheme is a logistical nightmare

Sri Lanka seeks 10-year debt moratorium ahead of IMF bailout

PKR interbank rate weakens by Rs2 due to uncertainty surrounding IMF program

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.