Pakistan’s weekly inflation jumps to 46.65pc

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation, measured by Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 1.8 per cent to jump to 46.65pc on a year-on-year basis for the week ended on March 22, according to a report issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Of the 51 items tracked, the prices of 26 items increased, 12 items decreased, whereas those of 13 items remained stable.

During the week under review, the items whose prices increased the most compared to the previous year were Tomatoes (71.77%), Wheat Flour (42.32%), Potatoes (11.47%), Bananas (11.07%), Tea Lipton (7.34%), Pulse Mash (1.57%), Tea Prepared (1.32%) and Gur (1.03%), non-food items, Georgette (2.11%), Lawn (1.77%) and Long Cloth (1.58%).

The products whose prices dropped the most compared to the previous week were Chicken (8.14%), Chillies Powdered (2.31%), LPG (1.31%), Mustard Oil & Garlic (1.19%) each, Pulse Gram & Onions (1.06%) each, Vegetable Ghee 1 Kg (0.83%), Cooking Oil 5 litre (0.21%), Pulse Moong (0.17%), Pulse Masoor (0.15%) and Eggs (0.03%).