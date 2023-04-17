PESSI recovers Rs9.62b from defaulting industrial units

LAHORE: The Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) has recovered a record amount of arrears worth Rs9.62 billion from defaulting industrial units over the last five years.

According to data obtained from PESSI, the Directorates established across Punjab ensured recoveries by taking action against defaulting units. The Directorate of Social Security Lahore Gulberg and Kasur recovered Rs760.72 million.

Similarly, the Model Town Directorate recovered Rs460.16 million, Lahore City recovered Rs710.14 million, Lahore South recovered Rs590.51 million, Sahiwal Office recovered Rs350.2 million, and Shahdara Directorate recovered Rs650.64 million.

Moreover, the Sheikhupura office recovered Rs360.64 million, Faisalabad (East) Directorate recovered Rs500.76 million, Faisalabad (West) recovered Rs650.23 million, Faisalabad (North) recovered Rs240 million, Sargodha office recovered Rs480 million, and Multan directorate recovered Rs560 million.

The data also indicates that the DG Khan office recovered Rs200.86 million, Muzaffargarh office recovered Rs200.66 million, Bahawalpur Directorate recovered Rs330.95 million while the Gujranwala directorate recovered Rs680.49 million, Sialkot office recovered Rs560.41 million, Directorate of Gujarat recovered Rs420.57 million, and Rawalpindi and Hasan Abdal offices recovered Rs650.58 million.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for PESSI informed Profit that recoveries are being made from various industrial and commercial establishments to provide treatment and financial incentives to workers and their families.