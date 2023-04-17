Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PESSI recovers Rs9.62b from defaulting industrial units

By Shahab Omer
Industrial policy

LAHORE: The Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) has recovered a record amount of arrears worth Rs9.62 billion from defaulting industrial units over the last five years.

According to data obtained from PESSI, the Directorates established across Punjab ensured recoveries by taking action against defaulting units. The Directorate of Social Security Lahore Gulberg and Kasur recovered Rs760.72 million.

Similarly, the Model Town Directorate recovered Rs460.16 million, Lahore City recovered Rs710.14 million, Lahore South recovered Rs590.51 million, Sahiwal Office recovered Rs350.2 million, and Shahdara Directorate recovered Rs650.64 million.

Moreover, the Sheikhupura office recovered Rs360.64 million, Faisalabad (East) Directorate recovered Rs500.76 million, Faisalabad (West) recovered Rs650.23 million, Faisalabad (North) recovered Rs240 million, Sargodha office recovered Rs480 million, and Multan directorate recovered Rs560 million.

The data also indicates that the DG Khan office recovered Rs200.86 million, Muzaffargarh office recovered Rs200.66 million, Bahawalpur Directorate recovered Rs330.95 million while the Gujranwala directorate recovered Rs680.49 million, Sialkot office recovered Rs560.41 million, Directorate of Gujarat recovered Rs420.57 million, and Rawalpindi and Hasan Abdal offices recovered Rs650.58 million.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for PESSI informed Profit that recoveries are being made from various industrial and commercial establishments to provide treatment and financial incentives to workers and their families.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Avanceon and ZOMCO sign JV to expand presence in Saudi Arabia
Next article
HBL signs agreement for PM’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme
Shahab Omer
Shahab Omer
The writer is a member of the staff and can be reached on [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Headlines

Avanceon and ZOMCO sign JV to expand presence in Saudi Arabia

JV will complement the companies respective expertise and experience to gain ground within the system integration and automation space in the region

Pakistan’s salaried class: Overburdened, underpaid, and neglected

India’s Infosys tumbles 15% on weak revenue outlook, drags sector

K-electric, PayFast partner to provide easier bill payment solutions 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.