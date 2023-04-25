Sign inSubscribe
Economy

China’s Shanghai to ramp up high-tech investments

By Reuters

China’s financial hub of Shanghai will promote investments in specialized technology including chip design, circuitry and artificial intelligence as the country pushes forward with a move toward tech self-reliance.

The city plans to provide investment help for certain qualified semiconductor projects with up to 100 million yuan ($14.47 million)in support, a statement from the government said.

The broad aim is to boost investments, enhance industrial development and speed up the construction of modern industrial systems, the government said.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Govt to submit SOEs bill in Parliament for better management of losses making entities
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Banking

Credit Suisse says lost $68bn in assets last quarter, outflows continue

Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) said on Monday that 61 billion Swiss francs ($68 billion) in assets left the bank in the first quarter and that outflows...

Private Solutions to Public Problems – Can Miftah’s education vouchers work?

How to save a democracy with empty pockets?

The bad economics of cross-subsidising fuel

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.