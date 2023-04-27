Yuan overtakes dollar to become most-used currency in China’s cross-border transactions

The yuan became the most widely-used currency for cross-border transactions in China in March, overtaking the dollar for the first time, official data showed, reflecting efforts by Beijing to internationalise use of the yuan.
Cross-border payments and receipts in yuan rose to a record $549.9 billion in March from $434.5 billion a month earlier, according to Reuters calculation based on data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
The volume of cross-border transactions covers both the current and capital accounts.
China has long been promoting the use of yuan to settle cross-border trades as part of an efforts to internationalise the use of its currency.
The yuan’s use in global trade finance remains low, though it has shown steady increases.