NEPRA concludes hearing on KE’s tariff petition for power plants’ remaining life

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has concluded its public hearing on K-Electric’s Generation Tariff Petition for the remaining useful life of its six power plants.

During the hearing, KE’s leadership provided details on the issues framed by NEPRA on the petition. KE has submitted separate requests for each business segment, building on the current Multi-Year Tariff and upcoming market reforms, including the separation of Distribution and Supply businesses and the implementation of the CTBCM model. KE has further requested separate plant-wise tariffs for each power plant, benchmarked against comparable existing generation units across the country for consistency.

The decision on the petition is not expected to have any impact on the uniform or ‘equal’ tariff policy governing the consumer tariff charged in monthly bills issued to customers.

According to a spokesperson at KE, the company’s vision with the petition is to ensure that the costs of electricity production are lowered through efficient usage of the power plants with an optimised fuel mix. KE has also sought the regulator’s approval on the costs incurred to maintain and operate its plants so that adequate supply is readily available to meet demand.

In March, NEPRA held a hearing on K-Electric’s PKR 484 billion investment plan in transmission and distribution until FY30, and the company has filed for a non-exclusive distribution licence. Additionally, KE has shared a Power Acquisition Programme outlining the addition of up to 2200 MW of electricity by FY30, with a majority of the upcoming addition based on renewable energy or indigenous sources.

Overall, the public hearing on KE’s Generation Tariff Petition marks a significant step towards achieving the company’s vision to have 30% supply in its energy mix from renewables by 2030, enabling access to affordable power for all.