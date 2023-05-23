Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt plans ‘alternative strategy’ to tackle economic woes

By Staff Report

Power Minister Khurram Dastgir has revealed that the government will unveil an “alternative strategy” to address Pakistan’s economic challenges and the perceived assault on the nation before the budget presentation on June 9.

Dastgir made this announcement on a local news show on Tuesday amid reports that reaching an IMF staff-level agreement for a $1.1 billion tranche is unlikely.

Pakistan has been waiting for the release of a $1.1 billion tranche from a $6.5 billion IMF package since November, the longest delay since 2008. The IMF stated that significant additional financing is required for the successful completion of the stalled ninth review of the bailout package to resolve the balance of payments crisis.

While the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and China have pledged funds, the IMF’s recent statement indicates the need for more funding. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar previously assured that Pakistan would not default, but Dastgir’s remarks suggest the government is considering an alternative plan. Dastgir accused Imran Khan and his supporters of a “fascist assault” on Pakistan, alleging their deliberate efforts to harm the economy. The prime minister and finance minister are expected to announce the alternative strategy to address economic troubles and the perceived assault.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Govt set to present budget FY24 in NA on June 9
Next article
Lessons to be learnt from the previous budget.
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Economy

Govt set to present budget FY24 in NA on June 9

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday was briefed about preparation of the budget for the upcoming financial year 2023-24 (FY24), which will be...
Senate

Senate body on finance deliberates on pre-budget proposals

PM directs economic team to provide ‘maximum relief’ in upcoming budget

Coca Cola requests FBR to reduce FED on beverages to 16% in FY24 budget

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.