Govt set to present budget FY24 in NA on June 9

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday was briefed about preparation of the budget for the upcoming financial year 2023-24 (FY24), which will be presented on June 9 in the National Assembly after approval by the federal cabinet.

The PM was briefed about revised estimates of revenue and expenditures and target estimates for the next year. “The economy has been on a positive trajectory toward financial stability and a decrease in deficit,” the meeting was informed.

PM Shehbaz said that all available resources should be used to reduce the financial difficulties and provide relief to the middle class. He expressed satisfaction that prices of urea are continuously decreasing as a result of timely and prudent strategy of the government.

He said that during the past two months, a current account surplus has been achieved after many years and the economy of the country is heading towards positive trajectory. He directed to take concrete steps to increase revenue and enhance tax net.

The prime minister also directed the authorities concerned to finalise pension reforms at the earliest and establish a pension fund through adopting creative methods to lessen the burden on the national treasury to ensure welfare of the pensioners.