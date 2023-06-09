Govt introduces projects for women, children among other new initiatives for 2023-24

In an attempt to introduce some popular initiatives for women and children ahead of the next election, the government has proposed the following programs during the next financial year.

Prime Minister’s Initiative for Women’s Mobility:

As per the budget books this initiative aims to address mobility issues faced by women. It focuses on increasing accessibility and mobility for working women by providing Scooties (scooters) at a 50% subsidized price. The project will benefit women in Islamabad Capital Territory, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, AJK, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The government will provide a capital subsidy to successful applicants, and the remaining cost of the Scooty can be paid in installments with markup through the National Bank of Pakistan or other participating banks. Initially Rs. 500 million has been specifically earmarked for the Prime Minister’s Initiative for Women’s Mobility “Women on Wheels” project, to be executed by the National Commission on the Status of Women under the Ministry of Human Rights.

Mother and Child Support Program (MCSP):

The Mother and Child Support Program aims to improve maternal and child health outcomes, including mortality rates and nutrition indicators. The program focuses on increasing the utilization of public services and enhancing nutritional intake for mothers and children.

Establishment of Rehabilitation/Life Skills Development Centers for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Gilgit Baltistan:

Under the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department of Gilgit Baltistan, the government is working on establishing Rehabilitation and Life Skills Development Centers for Persons with Disabilities. The centers will provide equal opportunities and create an enabling environment for PWDs in ten districts of Gilgit Baltistan.

Establishment of Mediation, Human Rights Training Centre, and ADR:

With an allocation of Rs. 114.0 million, this initiative aims to establish a Mediation, Human Rights Training Centre, and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms. The project aims to promote human rights and provide training on mediation and ADR methods.

Purchase of Land and Construction of the Building for Child Protection Institute, Islamabad:

With an allocated budget of Rs. 88.90 million, this project focuses on the construction of a building for the Child Protection Institute in Islamabad. The institute aims to facilitate the reporting of child abuse cases and support coordinated investigations and the provision of support services. The government plans to conduct awareness campaigns to disseminate information about the availability of child protection services and encourage community members to report relevant cases to the institute.

Establishment of Child Protection Institute for Girls in Islamabad:

An amount of Rs. 15.705 million has been allocated for the establishment of the Child Protection Institute for Girls in Islamabad. This initiative aims to provide a safe and protective environment for girls and strengthen child protection mechanisms.

Human Rights Allocation:

The Human Rights sector has been allocated Rs. 814.0 million. Additionally, Rs. 500 million has been allocated for two poverty alleviation and social safety projects.