Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

PIA slashes fares for Islamabad-Beijing flights again

National airline had announced a 30% reduction in fare for the route last month

By APP

In a bid to facilitate passengers travelling between Islamabad and Beijing, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has further reduced fares with a free baggage allowance for Islamabad-Beijing flights from August 6.

The national airline had announced a 30% reduction in the fare for the Islamabad-Beijing route earlier last month.

As per the details, the national flag carrier has offered new reduced fares with 50kg free baggage allowance for the economy and 60kg for executive economy class passengers respectively.

An official of the PIA said that the reduced fare and free baggage allowance would greatly facilitate the passengers who plan to travel to China for study, business, work or to meet their families.

PIA operates a weekly passenger flight on Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad every Sunday.

Talking to APP, Ali Imran, a Pakistani scholar based in Hangzhou city in China’s Zhejiang province welcomed the offer and said, “The new fare with free baggage allowance will greatly facilitate Pakistani and Chinese travellers”.

He said that a number of Pakistani students would join their educational institutions after summer vacations and many others would start their new academic year and could take advantage of the new offer.

The Chinese employees of projects being completed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) could also avail of this facility, Imran added.

Ghulam Shifa, a Pakistani tour operator said that Pakistan and China were celebrating this year as “The Year of Tourism” to promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

He maintained that this offer would attract Chinese tourists who wish to visit Pakistan’s scenic, historic and cultural places.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
SBP to announce monetary policy on June 12
Next article
Govt employees to receive salary, pension raises of up to 35%
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Economy

Govt proposes Rs 1.074tr subsidies in 2023-24

Despite pressure from the IMF govt has spent nearly as much as last year on subsidies

Govt employees to receive salary, pension raises of up to 35%

SBP to announce monetary policy on June 12

Shehbaz optimistic about IMF deal amidst economic hardship

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.