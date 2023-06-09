Sign inSubscribe
Economy

SBP to announce monetary policy on June 12

Policy rate was raised by 100 basis points to 21% in last meeting

By APP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce monetary policy on Monday, June 12, 2023.

According to a statement issued here Friday, the central bank has announced to convene meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on June 12 that will review the overall financial position of the country, economic indicators as well as performance of different internal and external sectors and decide about the Monetary Policy.

In its previous meeting held on April 4, the MPC had decided to increase the policy rate by 100 basis points to 21 percent arguing that raising the policy rate was an important step towards anchoring inflation expectations around the medium-term target, which is critical for achieving the objective of price stability.

APP
APP

