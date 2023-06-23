Lahore electricity shortfall surges 1000MW

The citizens of Lahore suffers major power outage, as the demand for electricity surpassed the production capacity of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).

According to media reports, the power demand in Lahore has soared past 6,000 megawatts (MW) causing numerous feeders to trip throughout the city, while the Kot Lakhpat power station is operating its maximum capacity near 5,000 megawatts.

Meanwhile, the efforts are underway to address the situation and restore power to the affected areas as swiftly as possible, with authorities working diligently to rectify the overloaded grid stations and ensure a stable supply of electricity to the affected communities.

Earlier this month, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has reported an increase in the demand of the electricity as temperature further rises in Lahore leading to the short fall up to 500 megawatts.