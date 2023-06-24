Sign inSubscribe
Aramco, TotalEnergies sign $11bn contract to build petrochemicals complex in Saudi Arabia

By Reuters

Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) (2222.SE) and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) have signed an $11 billion contract to start building a new petrochemicals complex in Saudi Arabia, the two companies said in a joint statement on Saturday.

“Aramco and TotalEnergies today awarded Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts for the $11 billion “Amiral” complex, a future world-scale petrochemicals facility expansion at the SATORP refinery in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the statement read.

