EU proposes four-year extension of GSP+ status for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The European Union (EU) has suggested prolonging Pakistan’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status for an additional four years, according to the EU’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Riina Kionka.

In a video message shared on Twitter, the EU’s representative stated that the proposed extension would maintain the existing trade benefits for Pakistan. However, Pakistan would still be required to comply with the 27 international human rights, labor rights, environment, and governance conventions outlined by the EU for the GSP+ status.

Kionka mentioned that the EU would continue to monitor Pakistan’s progress and regressions in meeting these obligations and would provide regular reports to the European Parliament and member states.

She highlighted that the proposed extension applies to all eight GSP+ countries, not solely Pakistan. The primary objective is to avoid a sudden cessation of trade benefits at the end of the current year. Such an abrupt halt would negatively affect Pakistani exporters, factory workers, their families, and European enterprises reliant on Pakistani suppliers.

Kionka reassured that the upcoming report on the GSP+ monitoring mission would be published soon, emphasizing that she did not want to speculate about its findings.