Govt appoints Amjad Zubair Tiwana as new Chairman FBR

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Member Inland Revenue Operations Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana as new Chairman Federal Board of Revenue.

Sources said that the Finance ministry through circulation approved Tiwana summary for head of Premier Tax office of Pakistan.

Finance Ministry has also recommended Member admin FBR Nadeem Rizvi and Secretary Power Arshad Mahmood Langrial names for chairman FBR Slot.

Sources said that Finance minister Ishaq Dar has kept the tradition to post his loyal officer, this time, Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana for head of FBR.

Sources said that around twenty to twenty five IRS officers are senior to Tiwana due to which, there are chances, some senior officers choose to work on some another department.

Tiwana has also worked as Staff Officer to Finance minister’ another close aide Tariq Tariq Pasha when the latter was chairman FBR.

The outgoing government has posted Tiwana as Member IR operations FBR slot in last year August.

Sources said that Malik Zubair Tiwana as member Operations cannot dispose off files on daily basis. Similarly, He also Put on hold the file of the Point of Sale prize scheme.

The FBR in January this year had announced that it will start the POS prize scheme in March but the recently retired Chairman Asim Ahmed and Tiwana did not make decision to start the scheme.

Sources mentioned that the first major assignment of newly appointed Chairman Fbr is to present IRS and Pakistan Customs officers promotional cases in Central Selection Board meeting which will start on Tuesday (today).

IRS as well as Customs officers promotional cases will likely to be considered in CSB on August 2, 2023, sources added.

Sources also said that Tiwana has also held meeting with PM subsequently, his name for the slot approved.

Former Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed retired from the position last Thursday and the government did not notify the new chairman FBR so far.