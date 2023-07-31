Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Suzuki to resume motorcycle production after Independence Day

The company will observe a plant shutdown from July 31 to August 15 

By Daniyal Ahmad

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (Suzuki Pakistan) has notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange that its motorcycle manufacturing facility will be undergoing a temporary cessation of operations from 31 July to 15 August. The company has attributed this decision to a scarcity of inventory.

This constitutes the eighth cessation of operations at Suzuki’s motorcycle facility this year. Profit endeavored to solicit a comment on the matter from Shafiq Ahmed Shaikh, Head of Public Relations at Pak Suzuki; however, no comment could be elicited.

“The paucity of inventory can be ascribed to a convergence of events,” expounded Muhammad Sabir Shaikh, Chairman of the Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers. “There remains an insufficiency of completely knocked-down kits as letters of credit continue to be widely inaccessible to the automotive sector,” added Shaikh. “Moreover, the exorbitant prices of motorcycles have considerably diminished sales, thereby reducing the stockpile that companies normally tend to possess,” Shaikh continued.

Keeping track 

Suzuki’s motorcycle facility has previously undergone eight plant shutdowns this year: from 2 to 6 January, from 20 to 31 March, from 4 to 27 April, from 2 to 9 May, from 23 May to 10 June, from 12 to 16 June, and from 22 June to 18 July — for a total of 117 calendar days.

In contrast, Suzuki’s four wheeler manufacturing facility has undergone nine plant shutdowns this year: from 2 to 6 January, from 9 to 13 January, from 16 to 20 January, from 13 to 17 February, from 20 to 21 February, on both 14 and 17 April, from 2 to 9 May, and from 22 June to 18 July — for a total of 59 days.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
OGRA notifies hike in LPG price by Rs24 per kg
Next article
Govt appoints Amjad Zubair Tiwana as new Chairman FBR
Daniyal Ahmad
Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Banking

State Bank of Pakistan holds policy rate steady at 22pc 

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has made the decision to maintain the policy rate at 22 percent. This announcement was conveyed by...

KSE-100 index surges past 48,000 mark in almost two years

Walmart buys out $1.4bn Tiger Global stake in India’s Flipkart, WSJ reports

Profit E-Magazine Issue 256

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.