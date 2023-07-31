Suzuki to resume motorcycle production after Independence Day

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (Suzuki Pakistan) has notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange that its motorcycle manufacturing facility will be undergoing a temporary cessation of operations from 31 July to 15 August. The company has attributed this decision to a scarcity of inventory.

This constitutes the eighth cessation of operations at Suzuki’s motorcycle facility this year. Profit endeavored to solicit a comment on the matter from Shafiq Ahmed Shaikh, Head of Public Relations at Pak Suzuki; however, no comment could be elicited.

“The paucity of inventory can be ascribed to a convergence of events,” expounded Muhammad Sabir Shaikh, Chairman of the Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers. “There remains an insufficiency of completely knocked-down kits as letters of credit continue to be widely inaccessible to the automotive sector,” added Shaikh. “Moreover, the exorbitant prices of motorcycles have considerably diminished sales, thereby reducing the stockpile that companies normally tend to possess,” Shaikh continued.

Keeping track

Suzuki’s motorcycle facility has previously undergone eight plant shutdowns this year: from 2 to 6 January, from 20 to 31 March, from 4 to 27 April, from 2 to 9 May, from 23 May to 10 June, from 12 to 16 June, and from 22 June to 18 July — for a total of 117 calendar days.

In contrast, Suzuki’s four wheeler manufacturing facility has undergone nine plant shutdowns this year: from 2 to 6 January, from 9 to 13 January, from 16 to 20 January, from 13 to 17 February, from 20 to 21 February, on both 14 and 17 April, from 2 to 9 May, and from 22 June to 18 July — for a total of 59 days.