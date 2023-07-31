OGRA notifies hike in LPG price by Rs24 per kg

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday allowed Rs 23.86 per kilogram increase in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of August 2023.

According to OGRA’s notification, the price of LPG per kg has been fixed at Rs 201.15 after an increase of Rs 23.86. And, after this price hike, the 11.8 kg domestic cylinder has become expensive by Rs 281.5 while the price of commercial cylinder increased by Rs.1083 for the month of August 2023.

With effect to Rs 24/kg hike in LPG price, the domestic cylinder’s price has increased to Rs 2373.64 from Rs 2092.13 and commercial cylinder has gone up to Rs 9132 from Rs 8049.

LPG is an alternate fuel basically used in Pakistan for domestic and commercial cooking fuel. LPG caters to all types of energy needs in households, including cooking, lighting, heating, etc.