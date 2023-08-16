FIA launches four inquiries into alleged billion rupees worth of ‘white collar crimes’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched four important inquiries into billion rupees worth high value mega corruption scandals, with a focus on alleged financial irregularities involving billions of rupees and directed all Zonal Directors to report the investigations to the head office for further necessary action.

According to sources, FIA has initiated an inquiry against Rs 65 billion received by various banks in the country in shape of over invoicing in rate of dollar regarding issuing of LCs which was also admitted by former federal minister of finance, Senator Ishaq Dar. Another inquiry launched into alleged huge irregularities found in the land acquisition of M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway more than about Rs 32 billion by provincial government of Sindh, through their concerned Deputy Commissioners & other officials. Similarly, FIA started inquiry into the funds consumed in last June 2022 including 103 persons receiving 31 thousand tents and thousand number of ration bags in district Sanghar & Dadu of Sindh province along with audit report of all districts of Sindh as well as other provinces. Furthermore, FIA has initiated inquiry into alleged expired flour distributed in country including missing of 18 lakh flour bags in Punjab.

FIA has launched four inquiries on the complaint of Senator Saifullah Abro, said sources.

Available documents disclosed that Senator Saifullah Abro, a Member of PAC, on 3rd August 2023 filed complaint with Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and desired to refer the matter to FIA, NAB & Auditor General of Pakistan for comprehensive report in this regard. And, responding to this, the National Assembly Secretariat (Public Accounts Committee Wing) through an Office Memorandum dated 4th August, 2023 which was also sent to the Auditor General of Pakistan, Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Director General, FIA informed that the Chairman PAC has desired to address the matter raised by the Member PAC and sought a comprehensive report may be furnished to this Secretariat within three working days.