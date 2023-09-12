Annual remittances have plummeted like never before. Why has it happened?

The year 2023 was brutal for remittances. Over the past two decades remittances have dipped only twice. The last time was in 2017 when remittances fell by $550 million. This year they have fallen again but by a significantly larger amount: $4.25 billion.

This figure is more than half of the State Bank of Pakistan’s current dollar reserves which stand at $7.78 billion as of September 1, 2023. Remittances in 20223 had hit $31.279 billion which is the highest ever recorded. This year remittance fell to $27.028 billion.

Before getting into the reasons for the decline in remittances, it is important to understand the types of currency markets operating in Pakistan.

Currency markets 101

Pakistanis abroad who want to send money back home through legal routes have two options — either through a bank or currency exchange. These are more formally known as the interbank and open markets, respectively.

The interbank market (as the name suggests) is a network of commercial bank treasuries that trade currency, primarily US dollars, among themselves. Broadly speaking, banks make these trades on a daily basis with other banks to manage liquidity needs and adhere to minimum and maximum limits set by the regulator (the State Bank of Pakistan) on how much foreign exchange any licensed commercial bank should have on their books at any given time.

Since May 1999, Pakistan has been following a market-based flexible exchange rate system. However, there have been instances where the SBP, on instruction of the federal government, has intervened in the market to control the exchange rate.

The interbank rate applies to all foreign exchange receipts and payments. This is for the private and public sectors. The exchange rate depends on the demand and supply conditions in the domestic interbank market.

The interbank is fed by inflows such as export proceeds, remittances, grants, aid, donations, and foreign direct investment. Any money that comes into the country through these official channels comes in through commercial banks for their clients. This feeds the interbank.

Meanwhile, the open market in Pakistan, or kerb market, primarily consists of foreign currency exchanges where individuals can go buy and sell currency. The open market gets its inflows through remittances, travelers exchanging notes, and sometimes savers exchanging the currency they have held on to.

At first glance, you’re probably thinking that these two markets are vastly independent and do not rely on each other. That is not entirely true. Exchange companies maintain foreign currency accounts with banks in Pakistan to receive remittances via Money Transfer Operators. They also deposit or surrender 100 percent of their foreign currency in these accounts at the end of trading days. In addition, they sell a minimum of 10 percent of US dollars they receive from export of foreign currencies in the interbank market on an ongoing basis. That makes both the markets interconnected.

There is usually a differential or spread between the rates in the interbank and open markets. This is primarily because the exchange companies, while not always charging a commission, charge a margin so that they make money.

In normal circumstances, the difference between the two rates is small. However, in times of volatility, the spread may grow. Sometimes, however, the interbank rate is higher than the open market rate. This is very rare but has happened.

Pakistanis having a rupee account in a commercial bank can encash foreign currency they receive as remittance in the form of rupees; the conversion rate is based on the rate sheet [slightly lower than the interbank rate] for a particular branch if the amount is small. If the amount is large, then the bank’s treasury will negotiate the rate with the customer. Separately, Pakistanis having a foreign currency account can withdraw money — physical dollars or other currencies — from their bank. They can then sell it in the open market if the rate is higher.

A flourishing grey market

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) Secretary General Zafar Paracha laid the blame for the decline in remittances squarely on the government’s “contradictory” policies, and more specifically, the decision to impose an artificial cap on the USD-PKR exchange rate that led to a flourishing grey market.

Meanwhile, independent economic analyst A.A.H. Soomro also said the primary reason behind the decline was the gap between the interbank, open and grey market rates.

Aside from the two official markets, there is a third informal one operating in Pakistan: the grey market. And according to Paracha, this was the busiest market last year. Money changers in the grey market do not care about documentation and may be able to sell you dollars even when there is a shortage as long as you’re willing to pay much higher than the ‘official’ rates. If you send your remittance through these money changers, you will also usually get a higher buying rate.

“As the economic situation worsened in FY23 and foreign exchange reserves fell to a critically low level, the government ‘tightened’ its policy regarding the sale and purchase of US dollars, and imposed an artificial cap on the USD-PKR exchange rate,” Paracha recalled.

The imposition of the artificial cap worsened the exchange rate situation as it led to two different rates in the open market itself.

If there is a difference of Rs 20-25 between the rates in interbank and open markets, and the grey market, any person would prefer to use informal channels for sending money to Pakistan if opting for the formal ones would mean incurring a loss.

Economic uncertainty and market volatility

Assistant Professor of Economics at Institute of Business Administration Karachi and Research Fellow at CBER, Dr Aadil Nakhoda, said the uncertainty in the domestic currency market also had implications. “If depreciation is expected, remittances are likely to reduce as remitters may hold off on their decision to remit foreign currency and take advantage of better conversion rates in the future. They would prefer to save in foreign currency and remit only what is needed,” he commented.

This would make sense considering the rupee’s steep depreciation in recent months. On Jan 25 this year, the rupee closed at Rs 230.89 a dollar. Following the ECAP’s announcement that it would lift the price cap, the rupee closed at Rs 255.43 per dollar the very next day. By the last working day of FY23, the rupee was down to Rs 285.99 per dollar — a depreciation of Rs 55.1 or 23.84 percent. At the time of filing this piece, the rupee had declined to Rs 305.47 — down by Rs 74.58 or 32.3 percent.

The ‘official’ open market rate quoted by ECAP was Rs 328 while exchange companies were selling it for even higher.

Meanwhile, Soomro noted that keeping US dollars in cash had proven to be a better asset class over the last 2-4 years than equities, real estate or returns on banking products, which had resulted in upper- and middle-class people buying as many dollars as they could to protect themselves from declining purchasing power. According to Topline Securities, the US dollar was the third-best-performing asset in 2022 after gold and one-year Naya Pakistan certificates. This pushed up demand for the greenback and contributed to higher prices.

On the other hand, since the rupee depreciated sharply, those living abroad may have chosen to send a slightly lower amount of dollars — for instance, $500 instead of $650 — to their families for their living expenses, the economic analyst added. “Such two-way unsustainable volatility feeds into confidence crises forcing people to stop investing in rupee-denominated assets.”

This is also connected to the incentives the State Bank of Pakistan offers to attract remittances. The central bank had launched the Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme — a points-based loyalty programme — on November 25, 2021. Under the scheme, remitters are divided into three categories — green gold and platinum. Much like a regular rewards programme, the remitters can use their accrued points to get discounts on government services such as passport renewal fees, PIA tickets and extra luggage charges, and a reduction in duty on mobile phones and vehicles.

Last month, the Ishaq Dar-led Economic Coordination Committee approved several SBP proposals to improve remittances including expanding the Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme and increasing the rate of performance-based cash incentives for financial institutions. However, incentive schemes work better when economic confidence is higher, Nakhoda pointed out.

“Again, for those receiving remittances, the decision is to save abroad in foreign currencies and remit at higher rates if the currency is depreciating vs. investing with weak confidence where returns may not be sufficient. Till economic indicators improve, it is unlikely remittances may increase to higher levels, particularly if those receiving remittances are unlikely to invest,” he commented.