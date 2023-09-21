Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

Currency dealers unhappy with banks for setting up exchange companies 

Accuse some banks of buying dollars from exchange companies and then charging customers at higher rates, artificially inflating the dollar rates

By News Desk

 

Granting licenses to banks for setting up exchange companies is seen as a threat to the existence of traditional exchange companies, and authorities are reportedly under pressure to close down exchange companies.

Some banks in Pakistan, including MCB Bank, UBL, and Meezan Bank, have already announced plans to launch their own exchange companies. This move is causing concern among existing currency dealers and exchange companies.

Currency dealers argue that closing down exchange companies could lead to the emergence of a “grey market” for foreign exchange, which might be less regulated and more prone to manipulation. They accuse banks of manipulating exchange rates in the past, with some banks allegedly buying dollars from exchange companies and then charging customers at higher rates, artificially inflating the dollar rates.

“Authorities said that they are under pressure to close down exchange companies business since they are held responsible for the increased dollar rate,” said Malik Bostan, the chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP). He termed it completely a wrong approach, by stating that in case of closure of exchange companies, a grey market will appear more strongly.

“The State Bank failed to punish those banks since the banks ‘foreign investors’ compelled the authorities to stop the search for banking crime and no punishment,” hold Zafar Paracha, the general secretary of ECAP.

It is mentioned that a significant portion (80pc) of Pakistani banking shares are held by foreign investors, particularly from the Middle East. This has raised concerns that banks under foreign control could exploit exchange rates.

There is a debate between those who believe that conducting foreign exchange transactions through banks would be more transparent and those who are concerned that it could lead to manipulation.

It is notable that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has awarded in-principle approval to 5 proposed digital retail banks. This move is aimed at fostering innovation, financial inclusion, and affordability of digital financial services.

BP Governor Jameel Ahmad assures the financial sector of the central bank’s commitment to making the financial system more inclusive, innovative, and responsive to citizens’ needs.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Govt raises Rs2.4tr against target of Rs2.3tr as yields for all tenures decline
Next article
Inflation revised upward to 25% from 15% as ADB revises growth downward to 1.9%
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

  1. This move by banks to establish their exchange companies is a noteworthy initiative. It exemplifies how innovation can reshape established norms, potentially bringing more transparency to foreign exchange transactions. However, it’s crucial that regulatory authorities maintain oversight to ensure fair competition and protect consumers’ interests during this transformation.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Top News Updates

PSX rises as ECP announces election schedule for Jan 2024

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced an upward trend on Thursday, reacting to the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) announcement of the general election...

Pak currency’s recovery continues, trading at PKR 293 against USD 

Inflation revised upward to 25% from 15% as ADB revises growth downward to 1.9%

Govt raises Rs2.4tr against target of Rs2.3tr as yields for all tenures decline

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi I Sub-Editor: Basit Munawar - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Urooj Imran | Shahnawaz Ali | Meerub Amir | - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.