Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

Pakistan, China agree to revise cost of ML-1 project

An official announcement regarding this development is expected during the forthcoming visit of Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, to China on October 18.

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan and China have reportedly reached a consensus to revise the cost of the Mainline-1 (ML-1) project to approximately $6.6 billion, with an amended project design slated for submission to Pakistan by October 31.

ML-1 comprises a 1,872-kilometer railway track connecting Karachi to Peshawar traversing Sindh and Punjab provinces. The project involves upgrading and doubling the track, laying a new one with an improved subgrade for speeds of up to 160 km/h, all as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to a report by Dawn, Pakistan’s Communications Secretary, Khurram Agha, who leads the Joint Working Groups (JWG) for Aviation, Railways, and Infrastructure within CPEC, along with Railways Secretary Mazhar Ali Shah, is scheduled to attend a JWG meeting in Beijing. The purpose of this meeting is to finalize cost estimates and address associated matters.

If agreed by both sides, the adjusted cost of the ML-1 project will stand at around $6.6 billion, a notable decrease from the earlier estimate of $9.8 billion due to delays. This cost revision is attributed to China’s flexibility and modifications in project design, coupled with Pakistan’s willingness to independently develop certain segments, further contributing to cost savings.

An official announcement regarding this development is expected during the forthcoming visit of Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, to China on October 18. During this visit, he will participate in annual events related to China’s One Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

In addition to the cost revision for the ML-1 project, China and Pakistan will also discuss four previously delayed projects, including the Mirpur-Muzaffarabad-Mansehra Motorway, Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, and Babusar Top. Formal negotiations on these projects are scheduled to take place during JWG meetings in the coming week.

These developments were reviewed during a recent meeting on CPEC projects, where the caretaker Minister for Planning and Development, Mohammad Sami Saeed, urged all ministries and divisions to expedite CPEC projects.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
High fuel prices push weekly inflation to 38.6pc
Next article
Nepra approves Rs3.28/unit hike, adding Rs135.5 bn burden
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Top News Updates

US finalizes rules to prevent China from benefiting from $52bn in...

The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday is issuing final rules to prevent semiconductor manufacturing subsidies from being used by China and other countries deemed...

Pakistan’s candy kings | Profit Explains

Fatima Fertilizer shareholders approve Rs7.66 bn investment in REITs

Pakistan aims to revive stalled Qatari LNG project

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi I Sub-Editor: Basit Munawar - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Urooj Imran | Shahnawaz Ali | Meerub Amir | - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.