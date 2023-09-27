Sign inSubscribe
PKR’s rally persists, USD dips to Rs288.64 in interbank

Newfound confidence in the Pak rupee chiefly attributed to a series of regulatory measures deftly implemented by governing authorities

By News Desk

The PKR’s impressive resilience within the foreign exchange markets remains a subject of note, as it steadfastly garners ground against the US dollar in both interbank and open market trading sessions on Wednesday.

As per reports from the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the PKR has recorded a notable surge of Rs1.26 against the USD in the interbank market. Commencing the trading day, the USD was valued at Rs288.64, marking a substantial reduction from the previous day’s closing rate of Rs289.80.This ascendant trajectory in the interbank exchange rate underscores the burgeoning strength of the Pakistani currency.

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) saw a notable increase in value in the open market, strengthening by Rs1 against the US dollar (USD). According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the USD was traded at Rs290.

The resurgence of faith in the PKR can be chiefly attributed to a series of regulatory measures deftly implemented by governing authorities. These measures have been instrumental in curtailing illicit dollar outflows to neighboring Afghanistan and Iran, subsequently augmenting the credibility of the PKR’s stability.

Moreover, financial institutions, particularly commercial banks, have been actively involved in forward-selling transactions to meet their financial objectives.

Nevertheless, it is noteworthy that the major portion of the decline in swaps can be attributed to banks engaging in buy-sell transactions. This strategic maneuver is primarily aimed at cultivating dollar liquidity to satisfy the escalating demand for imports.

