Punjab’s second four-month budget prepared

The caretaker government of Punjab is set to present its second four-month budget for the ongoing financial year 2023-24 today, marking an unusual move in the realm of governance. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi will lead the cabinet in this endeavor, as the previous budget is set to expire on October 31.

In June, the caretaker government unveiled its first four-month budget, covering the period from July to October, with an allocated amount of Rs1.72 trillion. This budget was necessitated after the government exhausted the funds from the six-month budget approved by the previous PTI government for January to June 2023. Notably, this initial budget raised concerns due to its lack of details regarding expenditures leading up to the expected elections, which were originally slated for October.

The first four-month budget also sparked speculations that it might allocate funds for development projects and subsidies aligned with the political agenda of the PML-N. Given the unprecedented nature of a caretaker government presenting a second budget, the Punjab government sought legal clarification from the provincial law department to avoid potential legal complications.

Sources suggest that the caretaker Punjab government has prepared a budget totaling approximately Rs2.12 trillion. This budget includes Rs1.8 trillion for non-development expenditures, which covers administrative, routine, and operational expenses, including the salaries of Punjab government employees. Additionally, Rs320 billion has been earmarked for the development budget, which is allocated for the ongoing development projects in the province.

The Planning and Development Board of Punjab has reportedly crafted this development budget for around 4,900 ongoing schemes, encompassing 120 days beginning on November 1. It’s worth noting that no funds have been allocated for new development schemes, as per the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan.