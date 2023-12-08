SBP approves HBL’s incorporation of ‘HBL Zarai Services Limited

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has granted approval to Habib Bank Limited for the establishment of ‘HBL Zarai Services Limited,’ according to the bank’s announcement on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), on Friday.

This newly incorporated entity will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of HBL.

The decision to establish ‘HBL Zarai Services Limited’ was made by the bank in July of this year, with the aim of fostering and supporting the agriculture sector in Pakistan.

The initiative is meant to offer farmers a variety of facilities and services, including storage space, farming equipment, crop production inputs, including seed and fertiliser, and agronomic advice.

It is pertinent to mention here that agricultural financing in Pakistan has long been considered high-risk and has mostly been a collateral base.

However, farmers with smaller land holdings have not been able to access formal banking channels because they do not have much to put up as collateral, and also because bank repayment timelines are rarely catered to crop cycles.