Sign inSubscribe
Videos

Careem tweaks its strategy once again as competition gets fierce

By Profit Urdu

Once a clear leader in the ride-hailing market, Careem is finally trying to fight back.

Previous article
SBP approves incorporation of HBL Zarai Services Limited
Next article
OGDCL discovers new gas, condensate reserves in Sindh
Profit Urdu
Profit Urdu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SBP approves incorporation of HBL Zarai Services Limited

The initiative is meant to offer farmers a variety of facilities and services, including storage space, farming equipment, crop production inputs

Debt servicing drains $237mn from SBP’s forex reserves in a week

IMF board to finalise $700mn loan tranche for Pakistan on Jan 11

Industrial Advisory Council unveils strategic roadmap to propel exports to $100bn

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.