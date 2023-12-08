Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

OGDCL discovers new gas, condensate reserves in Sindh

Discovery was made at Dars West Well 02 which resulted in 8.51 mmscfd gas and 360 bpd condensate

By News Desk

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), a state-owned exploration and production company, has discovered gas and condensate in Sindh.

The company shared this development with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice that the discovery was made at Dars West Well 02, located in Tando Allahyar District of Sindh. The well was drilled and tested by the company’s experts, showing promising results.

The well has tested 8.51 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) gas and 360 barrels per day (bpd) condensate from the lower Goru formation.

The well is part of the joint venture of Dars West Development and Production Lease (D&PL), which includes OGDCL as an operator (77.5 %) and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) (22.5 % carried).

The company said that the discovery would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the OGDCL, joint venture partners and of the country. It also said that it was the result of its aggressive exploration strategy.

Last month, OGDCL completed the Khewari Project in Sindh, with a potential gas production of 10 mmscfd.

The company also registered net sales of Rs 120.141 billion and profit before taxation of Rs 86.174 billion during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024.

Previous article
Careem tweaks its strategy once again as competition gets fierce
Next article
Weekly SPI surges 43% YoY driven by increased gas prices
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SBP approves incorporation of HBL Zarai Services Limited

The initiative is meant to offer farmers a variety of facilities and services, including storage space, farming equipment, crop production inputs

Debt servicing drains $237mn from SBP’s forex reserves in a week

IMF board to finalise $700mn loan tranche for Pakistan on Jan 11

Industrial Advisory Council unveils strategic roadmap to propel exports to $100bn

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.