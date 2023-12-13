Gilgit Baltistan Council takes initiative for equitable utilization of USF funds

ISLAMABAD: In a move to address the absence of contributions from the Universal Service Fund (USF), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has established its own entity, Gigit Baltistan Council USF (GBCUSF), aimed at securing a share for the development of telecommunication services in the mountainous region.

According to documents available with this scribe, despite contributing over Rs 500 million to the USF, GB has faced challenges in receiving its due share, attributed to constitutional and legal considerations. The USF, designed to extend telecommunication services to underserved areas, has become a focal point for the GB government.

The Gilgit Baltistan Council (GBC), based in Islamabad, has taken a proactive step by establishing GBCUSF, focusing on delineating a new framework for the region’s participation in the USF funds. Meetings involving key stakeholders, such as PTA, Survey of Pakistan, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, GB Government, and telecom companies, have been conducted to reassess the existing 77% and 23% distribution between Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and GB.

Parameters considered for reassessment include the current population, tourism, revenues, unconnected roads, and telecom priorities. The proposed revised sharing formula will be presented for deliberation and approval to the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and AJ&K Council.

Statistics related to population, tourism, revenues, and telecom coverage have been compiled to inform discussions. The focus also extends to the framework for USF fund utilization. GBCUSF, once equipped with its technical team, plans to draft a comprehensive framework, subject to the approval of the USF Co. Board of Directors.

Engagement with relevant departments and organizations, including PTA, Survey of Pakistan, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, and telecom companies, will aid in identifying and prioritizing underserved areas and necessary services. Efforts to secure support from the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication and USF Pakistan are ongoing.

While awaiting responses, emphasis has been placed on the need for research and development (R&D) projects in the region. Suggestions include merging R&D funds into the USF fund, with ongoing amendments in the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) Act, 1996.

As claimed by the officials, the establishment of GBCUSF marks a significant milestone, paving the way for equitable distribution and utilization of USF funds in Gilgit-Baltistan.