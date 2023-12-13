Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Gilgit Baltistan Council takes initiative for equitable utilization of USF funds

New entity established to secure a share for development of telecom services in the region

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: In a move to address the absence of contributions from the Universal Service Fund (USF), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has established its own entity, Gigit Baltistan Council USF (GBCUSF), aimed at securing a share for the development of telecommunication services in the mountainous region.

According to documents available with this scribe, despite contributing over Rs 500 million to the USF, GB has faced challenges in receiving its due share, attributed to constitutional and legal considerations. The USF, designed to extend telecommunication services to underserved areas, has become a focal point for the GB government.

The Gilgit Baltistan Council (GBC), based in Islamabad, has taken a proactive step by establishing GBCUSF, focusing on delineating a new framework for the region’s participation in the USF funds. Meetings involving key stakeholders, such as PTA, Survey of Pakistan, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, GB Government, and telecom companies, have been conducted to reassess the existing 77% and 23% distribution between Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and GB.

Parameters considered for reassessment include the current population, tourism, revenues, unconnected roads, and telecom priorities. The proposed revised sharing formula will be presented for deliberation and approval to the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and AJ&K Council.

Statistics related to population, tourism, revenues, and telecom coverage have been compiled to inform discussions. The focus also extends to the framework for USF fund utilization. GBCUSF, once equipped with its technical team, plans to draft a comprehensive framework, subject to the approval of the USF Co. Board of Directors.

Engagement with relevant departments and organizations, including PTA, Survey of Pakistan, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, and telecom companies, will aid in identifying and prioritizing underserved areas and necessary services. Efforts to secure support from the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication and USF Pakistan are ongoing.

While awaiting responses, emphasis has been placed on the need for research and development (R&D) projects in the region. Suggestions include merging R&D funds into the USF fund, with ongoing amendments in the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) Act, 1996.

As claimed by the officials, the establishment of GBCUSF marks a significant milestone, paving the way for equitable distribution and utilization of USF funds in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Previous article
Power Division asks NEPRA to raise power tariff for KE consumers by Rs 1.71/unit
Next article
Pakistan Single Window begins phased implementation of DRAP e-services
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Fitch maintains Pakistan’s ‘CCC’ rating, cautions high external funding risks, political...

The credit rating agency forecasts a current account deficit of about $2 billion in FY24, in line with FY23, driven by contractionary fiscal policies, lower commodity prices, and limited foreign exchange availability

Pakistan faces $6.8bn external debt repayment in FY24, SBP governor says

Govt grants exemption to fertilizer plants from winter gas load-shedding

NEPRA’s excessive billing report contains exaggerated and false statistics: Ministry of Power

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.