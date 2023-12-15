Govt announces upto Rs 14/litre cut in the prices of petroleum products for second half of December

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced significant decrease in the prices of all petroleum products by upto Rs 14 per liter which will remain effective across the country during the last fifteen days of the on-going month of December 2023.

As per the announcement made by the finance division on late Friday night, the prices of all petroleum products have been decreased for the second half on current month of December, 2023. The petrol price has gone down from Rs281.34/litre to Rs 267.34/litre after witnessing a cut of Rs 14/litre. Similarly, the price of HSD/diesel has been reduced by Rs 13.50/litre from 289.71/litre to Rs 276.21/litre. Likewise, price of kerosene oil has been decreased by Rs 10.14/litre from Rs 201.16/litre to Rs 191.02/litre. Furthermore, price of light diesel oil (LDO) has find a cut of Rs 11.29/litre from Rs 175.93/litre to Rs 164.64/litre.

The government has decided to revise the prices of petroleum products for thr fortnight starting from 16th December 2023 as recommended by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), said the Finance Division.

On 1st December, the government maintained the prices of petrol at Rs 281.34/litre while it reduced the price of HSD by Rs 7/litre and Kerosene oil price also witnessed decrease of Rs 3.82/litre. Moreover, the government approved Rs 4.52/litre cut in the price of LDO for the first half of December, 2023.