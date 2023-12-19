Reon Energy set to transform Yemen’s cement industry by building the first Intelligent Renewable Micro Grid for Arabian Yemen Cement Company Limited

The collaboration focuses on key objectives of energy cost reduction and carbon footprint minimization by not only reducing fuel consumption but also improving genset fuel efficiencies through optimal operation. Reflex features a state-of-the-art Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with a high cyclical life, liquid-cooled batteries designed for harsh environments. Coupled with the SPARKTM Microgrid Controller, the system offers rapid response times (<250ms) to support any power source variation, taking power system reliability to the next level. This intelligent and sustainable solution has the potential to cut down energy costs by up to 20%, leading to improved economies, increased productivity, and enhanced operational uptime. Reflex, powered by SPARKTM, is determined to yield transformative results in Arabian Yemen Cement’s energy mix.
Reon’s CEO, Mujtaba Khan, commented, “This collaboration marks a significant step in our commitment to delivering practical, efficient solutions tailored to industry-specific energy challenges. We look forward to driving positive change in the energy landscape of the cement industry with Arabian Yemen Cement Company Limited.”
AYCCL’s CEO, Waheeb Al-Azab added, “Our partnership with Reon Energy signifies a monumental stride towards sustainable energy practices, enabling us to harness solar power, significantly reduce our carbon footprint, and optimize fuel efficiency in our operations.”
About Reon Energy Limited:
Reon Energy Limited is a leading clean technology company with deep expertise in delivering intelligent hybrid renewable energy systems. With a footprint that spans over 300MW solar, 60MWh storage, and 5,000 active sites for SPARK-EMS, Reon is dedicated to a sustainable energy future, contributing to economic growth and community well-being.
About Arabian Yemen Cement Company Limited:
Arabian Yemen Cement Company Limited is one of Yemen’s largest cement manufacturers, committed to embracing innovative solutions for sustainable energy practices within the cement industry.
