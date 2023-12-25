Sign inSubscribe
FBR releases procedure for online business licenses

Member Digital Initiatives will appoint an officer of at least the rank of Additional Commissioner as the convener of the licensing committee

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced a formal procedure for vendors and integrated enterprises seeking licenses to operate online businesses, as outlined in SRO 1845(l)2023, an amendment to the Income Tax Rules, 2002.

To oversee the licensing process, Member Digital Initiatives will appoint an officer of at least the rank of Additional Commissioner (BPS-19) as the convener of the licensing committee. This committee will assess applications and provide recommendations for license renewals to Member Digital Initiatives.

The convener of the licensing committee will supervise the system and address operational challenges, ensuring the smooth functioning of the process.

Upon receiving applications, the Board will, through its nominated committee, evaluate the accreditation of the brand, model, and specifications of the Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD), comprising a Sale Data Controller (SDC) and at least one Point of Sale (POS) connected together.

During the accreditation process, suppliers must cooperate by granting the licensing committee access to information, equipment, and any necessary assistance. The licensing committee retains the authority to revoke the accreditation of a vendor if the EFD’s brand, model, and specifications no longer comply with the determined parameters.

The committee will notify the vendor and the integrated supplier operating the EFD, specifying the reasons for revocation, and promptly remove the EFD’s details from its website.

The licensing committee will issue recommendations or rejections within fifteen days of receiving an application, providing clear reasons for its decision, as per FBR regulations.

 

