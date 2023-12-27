Amid a global dip in furnace oil prices, local refineries in Pakistan are hesitating in importing Russian crude oil.
The News reported, quoting industry sources, that the decreased demand for furnace oil, a by-product of Russian oil, has rendered the current pricing of Russian crude impractical for Pakistan’s hydro-skimming refineries.
One source highlighted the need for a discounted price on Russian crude oil, given the reduced feasibility in the current market where furnace oil prices have plummeted from $80 per barrel to $60 per barrel since early December.
Hydro skimming refineries in Pakistan primarily produce 55 percent of furnace oil from Russian crude oil, focusing on high-speed diesel and petrol.
Facing a surplus of furnace oil, local refineries are actively seeking opportunities to sell in the global market as domestic demand for the fuel has dwindled. Industry officials expressed concerns about the impracticality of importing Russian crude oil when there is already a substantial quantity of furnace oil available for export at lower prices.
Notably, the economic suitability of Russian crude oil for countries like India, with deep conversion refineries emphasizing diesel and petrol over fuel oil, was mentioned by another source.
In an effort to manage their surplus, refineries have exported significant quantities of furnace oil in December. Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) exported 35,000 tonnes, Cnergyico exported over 70,000 tonnes, and Pak Arab Refinery (PARCO) exported 100,000 tonnes of fuel oil in the current month, according to industry sources.
December sales data indicates a 34 percent decrease in fuel oil sales compared to the same month last year and a 33 percent drop from November this year. The deal between Pakistan and Russia for the supply of Russian crude oil was signed earlier this year, with the first order placed in April.
PRL, which imported its initial 100,000-tonne cargo of Russian crude oil in June, has no plans for further imports by March next year, according to a top official.
Cnergyico Refinery imported two shipments totaling 110,000 tonnes of Russian crude oil in October and November. The current market dynamics and furnace oil surplus contribute to the cautious approach of local refineries towards further Russian crude oil imports.
When it comes to data recovery, Revenant Cyber Hacker is the name you can count on. With their reliability, efficiency, and commitment to excellence, they are the helping hand you need to recover your lost Bitcoin. Say goodbye to the agony of data loss and trust Revenant Cyber Hacker to bring your precious data back to life. At Revenant Cyber Hacker, they understand the panic and frustration that comes with losing valuable data. That’s why they offer comprehensive data recovery services to cater to your specific needs. Their team of experts is well-equipped to handle data recovery from various storage devices, ensuring that your Bitcoin is brought back to life. Whether you’ve lost Bitcoin from a malfunctioning hard drive, theft, or even sent to the wrong wallet, their skilled technicians are up to the task. Revenant Cyber Hacker specialize in recovering bitcoin from a wide range of storage devices. Regarding Bitcoin recovery, you need a reliable and efficient partner who understands the urgency and importance of your lost files. Revenant Cyber Hacker is the answer. Their comprehensive services, positive customer testimonials, commitment to data security, and confidentiality make them the ideal choice for all your data recovery needs. Trust us to bring life back to your lost Bitcoin, because at Revenant Cyber Hacker, they recover what others cannot. Reach out to Revenant Cyber Hacker via: Email: revenantcyberhacker ( AT ) Gmail ( dot ) Com