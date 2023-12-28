Sign inSubscribe
PARTNER CONTENT

HBFC signs a Term Finance Facility Agreement with HBL to strengthen its home financing portfolio

By Press Release

Pakistan, Karachi, 28 December 2023 – House Building Finance Company (HBFC), Pakistan’s pioneering specialized housing finance institution with a legacy spanning over 70 years, has officially signed a Term Finance Facility Agreement with HBL, Pakistan’s leading bank.

Under the terms of this agreement, HBL becomes the first commercial bank to provide PKR 1 billion to HBFC payable over 5 years, earmarked for the expansion of HBFC’s home finance portfolio. This strategic initiative will enable HBFC to effectively pursue its mission of making accessible and affordable housing loans available to its targeted client base.

Faisal N. Lalani, Head International Banking – HBL commenting on the alliance expressed, “HBL consistently seeks opportunities for meaningful collaboration. We recognize HBFC as a trustworthy partner for fostering growth in the housing finance sector. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to advancing housing finance solutions in the country, contributing to the overall development.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Imran Ahad, Managing Director & CEO – HBFC stated, “We are thankful to HBL for extending this financing arrangement to HBFC. This represents another step in the ever-strengthening relationship between the two organizations. The favorable terms of this financing agreement will certainly boost HBFC’s efforts to expand the Home Finance proposition, reaching an even broader client base.”

Previous article
SBP sets mechanism for ITM facility in importing input goods
Next article
ECC urges EOBI to tackle Rs2tr pension liabilities
Press Release
Press Release

1 COMMENT

  1. HOW TO RECOVER YOUR LOST CRYPTOCURRENCY

    Hello people my name is ken Alpay 
    I was able to recover my hard earned funds/cryptos with the help of a private/certified hacker, He was able to trace and recover my investment from a fake trading platform which I invested almost $197,000.00 that almost ruined my life because my wife left me after I lost everything because of my foolishness after she warned me severally. Thank you DEVOTED HACKER for giving me my life back, I am forever indebted to you. Reach DEVOTED HACKER on ([email protected]) Or +1 484–372–0467 For Binary Recovery Credit Repair Social Media Hack Stolen Funds Tracing*Spy Software and MORE!!!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

PIA seeks Rs15bn loan, urgently appeals to govt for financial assistance

Amid a substantial financial crisis and payment delays, PIA relies on SBP's PR-8 relaxation to normalize income treatment, enabling commercial banks to extend loans

Govt injects Rs200b subsidy to tackle power sector circular debt woes

PSX: Shares’ value rises by 39%, reaching Rs9tr in 2023

Govt to borrow Rs3.88tr from banks in Q1 2024 to address budget deficit

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.